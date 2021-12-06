Murder of Robert Dawson by Ronald Geiger and James Wheeler investigated on Cold Blooded Alaska

Cold Blooded Alaska is investigating the murder of Robert “Hank” Dawson, who was killed by a bomb attached to his pickup truck in Wasilla, Alaska, in 1993. The bomber was Ronald Geiger, who committed the murder at the behest of his friend, James “Jim” Wheeler.

On October 18, 1993, 50-year-old Dawson, an Alaska National Guardsman, was killed when his truck exploded just inside the gates of the Alcantra armory. The bomb had been activated by remote control.

The motive for the bombing was love. Dawson’s neighbor James Wheeler was allegedly in love with Dawson’s wife, Terri, so he paid an old mining buddy, Geiger, $13,000 to plant the bomb.

Wheeler was brought to the attention of the police by one of his friends who recorded him confessing. Wheeler had said on tape that he had paid someone to kill Dawson because he couldn’t bear the thought of the victim and his wife being together.

Ronald Geiger’s girlfriend placed him as the bomber

When the cops arrested Wheeler, he refused to reveal who he had paid to do the bombing, and the police began to suspect he might have done it himself. However, they were gradually pointed in the direction of Ronald Geiger by his girlfriend.

Geiger’s girlfriend, Wilma “Fay” Badal, told the Alaska State Troopers that her boyfriend had been doing work for a man called “Jim” in October 1993. She claimed to know very little about Jim beyond him owning a nearly blind poodle dog. The cops noted that Wheeler owned a nearly blind poodle. Badal also informed the cops that Geiger had been flashing 100 dollar bills shortly after the bombing.

The Troopers arrested Geiger, and he confessed to building, planting, and detonating the bomb that killed Dawson.

Geiger was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. Wheeler was also found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to a 99-year term of imprisonment.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

More from Cold Blooded Alaska

Follow the links to read about more murders committed in the frozen wilds of Alaska.

Charles Smithart was convicted of the kidnapping, rape, and murder of 11-year-old Mandy Lemaire in Tazlina, AK. Years later, the conviction was dropped pending retrial, but he passed away before the second trial could commence.

Paul Stavenjord shot dead couple Deborah Rehor and Carl Beery in the remote wilderness of Alaska and went on the run for months before finally giving himself up.

Cold Blooded Alaska airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.