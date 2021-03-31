Murder of Roaa Al-Dhannoon by ex-husband Fahad Saeed examined on The Murder Tapes

Fahad Saeed was sentenced to 25 years for killing Roaa Al-Dhannoon. Pic credit: Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office

The Murder Tapes is investigating the murder of Roaa Al-Dhannoon by her estranged husband Fahad Saeed in Lakewood, Ohio, in 2016.

Saeed strangled the 25-year-old mother of his son, Al-Dhannoon, at her apartment before burying her near an amusement park. Her remains lay undiscovered for seven months.

On October 16, 2016, Al-Dhannoon vanished from her Lakewood apartment. Three days later, concerned family and friends reported her missing; they told police officers that the mother would never have spent so much time away from her 3-year-old son.

Suspicion instantly fell on her estranged ex-husband, Fahad Saeed. The couple had married in 2011, but Saeed had become increasingly violent towards Al-Dhannoon, and in 2015 she’d taken out a protective order against him.

In August 2016, Saeed had broken into his ex-wife’s apartment and had made a video in which he continuously insulted Al-Dhannoon. He had also physically attacked her a couple of months later.

Evidence mounted against Fahad Saeed in Roaa Al-Dhannoon murder

What’s more, the police attained surveillance footage of Saeed and a friend purchasing shovels at a Walmart on the night Al-Dhannoon disappeared.

In November 2016, FBI agents spoke to the couple’s toddler son, and he told them, “daddy put mommy in the pickies near the horses.” Investigators would later learn that the poor child had actually witnessed his father bury his mother’s remains.

The cops had Saeed in custody over a violation of a restraining order, so they were able to question multiple times; however, he maintained he had nothing to do with his ex-wife’s disappearance.

About five months later, the investigators got their breakthrough when an inmate serving time with Saeed forwarded them a map that the killer had drawn showing the location of Al-Dhannoon’s remains. Saeed had wanted the inmate to find somebody to check on the body.

The police used the map to excavate Al-Dhannoon’s remains; they were appalled to find she had been folded and stuffed into a small duffel bag. She was found close to an amusement park’s carousel, which is why her son said mommy was “near the horses.”

Saeed finally admitted to killing his ex-wife. He made a deal with the prosecution whereby he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. This allowed him to escape a life sentence but landed him with a 25-year prison sentence. He’ll likely be deported to his native Iraq on release.

When given a chance to speak at his sentencing, Saeed showed no remorse and said through an Iraqi interpreter: “Things happen.”

The Murder Tapes airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.