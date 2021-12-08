Murder of Rhonda Oakley by stepdaughter Jenna Oakley and Kenneth Nigh examined on See No Evil

Jenna Oakley pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the murder of her stepmom, Rhondda Oakley. Pic credit: KY Dept. of Corrections

See No Evil is examining the brutal murder of Rhonda Oakley by her stepdaughter, Jenna Oakley, and the teen’s boyfriend, Kenneth Nigh, at her home in Danville, Kentucky.

On September 1, 2016, David Oakley (13) returned home from school to find his mother 52-year-old Rhonda Oakley, had been murdered. Rhonda’s throat had been slashed with one of the kitchen knives.

The police later learned that David’s 15-year-old stepsister, Jenna Oakley, was missing, and so was Rhonda’s car. After establishing that Jenna had not been kidnapped, the cops soon realized that she was on the run with her older boyfriend, 20-year-old Kenneth Nigh.

Jenna and Nigh were finally arrested three days later in New Mexico and were charged with theft and murder. Nigh managed to escape justice by hanging himself in his jail cell; he botched the suicide but later died of his injuries in a hospital.

According to Jenna’s father and Rhonda’s husband, Phillip Oakley, there had been warning signs surrounding his daughter’s behavior, and they had even considered sending her away to a boarding school.

Jenna’s relationship with Nigh had already been going on for about three or four years, and her parents had hoped to put a stop to it. However, it seems the young couple decided to turn to murder rather than give up their affair.

Jenna Oakley was sentenced as an adult in Rhonda Oakley murder

In January 2019, Jenna Oakley agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter and theft. There was debate over whether she should be convicted as a minor or an adult. Ultimately she was sentenced as an adult to 15 years in prison. The judge referred to the murder as “particularly cruel.”

The sentence was “too short” for her father, Phillip, but he was pleased that Jenna was sent to prison. He told the media: “I consider her and Kenny both monsters. I just don’t see how someone can do that to someone that’s caring for them, that’s doing everything to love them.”

