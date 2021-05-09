Murder of Randy Baker by multiple family members investigated by On The Case With Paula Zahn

From left to right, Kelly Baker, Carol Baker, and Kelly Raisley were all charged with Randy Baker’s murder. Pic credit: Weld County District Attorney

On The Case With Paula Zahn in investigating the murder of Randy Baker from Greeley, Colorado, who was brutally killed by multiple members of his own family, seemingly, and purely for financial gain.

The main organizers and perpetrators of Randy’s murder were his wife, Kelly Baker; his sister, Carol Baker; and his nephew, Kelly Raisley, 37; however, they also had help from other family members and friends.

On August 15, 2017, 59-year-old Randy was walking from his garage to his house when he was shot dead by an assailant. His wife, Kelly Baker, dialed 911 and began playing the role of a distraught wife.

Randy had had heart surgery two months beforehand, and his wife told the medics that he must have had a heart attack, fallen, and hit his head. At the time, his death was actually officially recorded as an accident.

However, two days later, the homicide detectives were called in when two bullet holes were found behind Randy’s ear and shoulder.

Police worked to untangle complexity of Randy Baker’s murder

Over the next few months, the police examined cellphone records and conducted interviews, which revealed a complex plan that involved numerous suspects all plotting to kill Randy.

The main instigators were his wife Kelly Baker and his sister Carol Baker. The pair were close friends and had exchanged over 4,000 texts in the two months before the murder.

Kelly Baker had begun having an affair and had recently announced that she would be leaving her husband. According to the police, she then decided to pocket the $123,000 from her husband’s life insurance policy.

Kelly and Carol enlisted Carol’s son, Kelly Raisley, to be the triggerman. After the murder, Raisley was given his uncle’s motorcycle by way of payment. Kelly Baker and Carol also sold off a number of Randy’s personal items after his murder.

Raisley had shot Randy and stolen his Pontiac; he then asked his mother, Carol, to dispose of the car. She, in turn, gave the car to her nephew, Mark Raisley, telling him to have it destroyed. Mark Raisley and his girlfriend, Santita Bachand, and his roommate, Mike Osborn, then cleaned and abandoned the car, but they never destroyed it.

A short time later, the Greeley police department arrested everybody.

Carol Baker eventually admitted to the police that she had conspired with Kelly Baker to commit murder. She confessed to facilitating the crime by forwarding messages between Kelly Baker and Kelly Raisley.

Kelly Raisley pleaded guilty to shooting his uncle and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Carol Baker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years.

Kelly Baker refused to confess and was subsequently convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Mark Raisley and Santita Bachand were charged with felony accessory and tampering with evidence.

Nelson Armas had an argument with his five-month pregnant Hannah Zehner Brim, which resulted in him stabbing her to death. He dismembered and set far to her remains before dumping her in a secluded wooded area.

Paula Zahn recently examined the bizarre case of Roger Carroll who used a teenage runaway to lure their stepmother, Bonnie Woodward to his rural home where he shot her dead. Carroll then forced his son to help him dispose of the body.

