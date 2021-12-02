Murder of Ranae Chupick by Christopher Hearn investigated on The Fog of Murder

Christopher Hearn pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Ranae Chupick. Pic credit: Michigan Dept. of Corrections

The Fog of Murder is investigating the killing of Ranae Chupick, who was murdered in her apartment in Royal Oak, Michigan, by Christopher Hearn in 2011.

On September 19, 2011, colleagues of Chupick became concerned when she failed to turn up for work. A search of her apartment found the 41-year-old had been stabbed to death.

Chupick’s body was partially nude, and she had been beaten to death and stabbed approximately twelve times. She was survived by a 14-year-old son.

The killer was 23-year old Christopher Hearn, and the police were able to apprehend him reasonably quickly with a bit of help from his friend. Hearn confessed to the killing to his buddy, Kevin Kaminske, who recorded the conversation and handed the tape over to the cops.

Chupick and Hearn had reportedly met at a bar where they both worked and had embarked on an on-again/off-again relationship.

Christopher Hearn was intoxicated when he killed Ranae Chupick

Hearn would later claim that on the night of the murder, he had gone around to Chupick’s apartment hopping for sex, but the pair began arguing, which led to the killing. The murderer said he was heavily intoxicated and that the night was a blur.

Hearn had had a troubled upbringing; he was abused as a child and spent time in a foster home. In adulthood, he had problems with the law and had previously served time for a home invasion. He also had a prior domestic abuse charge, having assaulted Chupick.

In the end, Hearn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve between 48 and 90 years. His earliest possible release date is in 2059.

At his sentencing, Hearn burst into tears and begged for forgiveness from Chupick’s family members. He said: “I hope one day you can forgive me. I am not a monster.”

In response, the judge told Hearn that they didn’t “recall any defendant in a murder case who ever expressed the remorse you expressed.”

