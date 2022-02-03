Murder of Pamela Carnahan by Julius Garnett examined on Southern Gothic

Julius Garnett was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Pamela Carnahan. Pic credit: Alexandria Police Dept

Southern Gothic is investigating the murder of Pamela Carnahan by Julius Garnett at her own home in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 2014.

Pamela Carnahan picked up her daughter from the school bus every day, so when she failed to show up on May 9, 2014, the school bus driver became concerned and contacted a family member.

Pamela’s remains were later found by her husband and father-in-law at her apartment; the 33-year-old had been stabbed by an intruder who had also tried to rape her.

The police found a particularly bloody scene at the apartment, but they also discovered several useful items that the killer had left near Pamela’s remains; there was a torn condom wrapper and a broken knife handle; both were tested for DNA.

During an autopsy, the investigators also discovered a bite mark on Pamela’s hand, which yielded more DNA evidence.

The cops soon zeroed in on Pamela’s neighbor, Julius Garnett, as his DNA was detected. He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted rape, and robbery; he denied the charges.

Garnett’s first trial ended in a mistrial, but he was hauled in front of a judge for a second time, and another jury found him guilty on all the charges. His defense had tried to pin the crime on Pamela’s husband, but the jury wasn’t buying that version of events.

Julius Garnett showed no remorse for killing Pamela Carnahan

The killer showed no remorse for the murder and was abusive to his victim’s family members at his sentencing. During his victim impact statement, Pamela’s father, Robert Heimlich, said: “You are the lowest piece of c**p on this Earth,” and Garnett shouted back, “I’ll slap the s**t out of you.”

Heimlich then said: “Did that make you a big man? With all due respect, I have no respect for you. I can’t do to you what I would like to do to you.” Garnett called back: “Come on and try. I’ll f**k your stupid a** up.”

The judge then gave Garnett a sentence of life in prison without parole and commented that she would have given him a longer sentence if that was possible.

