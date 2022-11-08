Murder of Orlando Euell by Keaira Walker featured on The Murder Tapes

The Murder Tapes: I Did Something Real Bad features the murder of Orlando Euell by Keaira Walker, which occurred in the Mitchell Park neighborhood of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the morning of May 8, 2019, 44-year-old Euell approached Walker as she sat inside her parked vehicle, a Pontiac G6. He told her that he would have $200 in a few hours and would like to buy drugs.

Later that day, Walker, then 22, and her passengers picked up Euell from a gas station on 27th and National Avenue. As they were driving, Euell informed her that he wanted to spend $40 instead of $200.

When Euell deviated from his original plan, Walker became upset, and the two began to argue. At some point, Walker pulled out a gun in an attempt to get Euell to spend the entire $200.

However, Euell was adamant about spending $40 on drugs and keeping the rest for himself. Before he exited the vehicle, he told Walker she would have to shoot him to get the money.

Walker then fired a shot, which prompted Euell to grab the gun, according to one of the passengers. They then began to struggle, and it was during that time she fired another shot.

Orlando Euell was shot during a drug deal dispute

Euell was struck by the bullet and fell out of the vehicle. That’s when Walker drove off with her passengers. One claimed that Walker threatened to kill them as they were driving away.

When emergency responders arrived, they found Euell on a curb. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy later revealed that Orlando Euell died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Milwaukee police arrested Walker after one of the passengers in the vehicle identified her in a photo lineup. Her car was also spotted on a surveillance camera nearby.

Walker was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. She was charged with felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In 2017, Walker was sentenced to three years in prison for armed robbery, with credit for 247 days served. After being released in November 2018, she received three years of extended supervision.

Keaira Walker pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Orlando Euell

Walker’s charges were amended after she took a plea deal on March 10, 2020. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and the dangerous use of a weapon so that two of her charges could be dropped.

On September 11, 2020, Walker was sentenced to 16 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, with credit for 489 days.

The Murder Tapes: I Did Something Real Bad airs Tuesday at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.