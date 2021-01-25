Murder of Natise Johnson by Kareem Sampson examined on Homicide City

Kareem Sampson was sentenced to life for killing Natise Johnson and her unborn baby. Pic credit: Pennsylvania Dept. of Corrections

Homicide City on ID is investigating the murders of Natise Johnson and her unborn baby in a senseless shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1999.

The 21-year-old Natise had known her killer, Kareem Sampson, since middle school, but it seems he lashed out at her over frustration that his relationship with another woman had ended.

Kareem Sampson had been engaged to be married to his girlfriend, Crystal Mack. However, he became distraught when Mack ended their relationship and struck up a romance with Natise’s brother.

On March 27, 1999, Sampson telephoned Natise to ask about her brother’s relationship with his former fiancee.

However, the police believe he was either angered or unsatisfied with the answers she gave, so he went round to her house. He had armed himself with a gun.

The pair argued about Crystal Mack’s relationship until Natise told Sampson that “Crystal was a big girl and could do whatever she wants.” At this point, the murderer became enraged and pointed a gun at her head.

Sampson demanded that she tell him where her brother and Mack were located. When she refused, he shot her three or four times in the head.

Natise was nine months pregnant; tragically, her fetus died from a lack of oxygen a short time after the shooting. Her body was discovered later that day by her father when he returned home from work.

Kareem Sampson was charged with murdering the unborn fetus

Sampson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In his subsequent trial, Sampson argued that he should be convicted of the lesser charge of third-degree murder as he hadn’t meant for the gun to go off. But the prosecutors pointed to the imprint of the gun barrel on Natise’s cheek and the fact four shots were fired to argue that he had intended to kill.

In 2000, Sampson was convicted of first-degree murder on two counts. He became the first in Philadelphia to be convicted of the murder of an unborn fetus. He is currently serving a life sentence.

Homicide City airs at 11/10c on Investigation Discovery.