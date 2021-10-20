Murder of Nanette Krentel investigated on Still A Mystery

The murder of Nanette Krentel, pictured with husband Stephen, has remained a mystery. Pic credit: St. Tammany Parish Fire District 12

Still A Mystery is in St. Tammany Parish in Louisianna to investigate the strange murder of Nanette Krentel. She was killed in horrific circumstances in her home in the summer of 2017.

Her husband, Stephen Krentel, initially became the primary suspect, but the police subsequently ruled him out of their investigation. It has now been over four years since Krental’s death, and the police seem no closer to solving the crime.

On July 14, 2017, the badly burned body of Nanette Krentel was found amongst the burnt-out remains of her Lacombe, LA., home. An autopsy was done the following day, and the coroner ruled that she had died from a gunshot to the head; her death was ruled a homicide.

Krentel was the wife of the St. Tammany Fire District No.12 Chief, Stephen Krentel, and the investigators were immediately suspicious of his role in the case. Had he killed his wife and set his home ablaze?

However, a few months later, the detectives cleared their primary suspect of any wrongdoing. Stephen Krentel had been fully cooperative with the authorities, and he had passed a lie detector test.

Murder of Nanette Krentel continues to baffle the cops

The local sheriff, Randy Smith, has spoken of the difficulty of the case and how much of the evidence was destroyed in the fire. He said his deputies had worked closely with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and the FBI but to no avail.

In October 2020, the District Attorney of St. Tammany Parish asked the sheriff to provide them with all the documents from the case in the hope of finding a fresh angle. Unfortunately, there have been no further significant developments.

Krentel’s father, Ken Watson, has told the media that he fears his daughter’s murder will never be solved.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 if they have any information. There is a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

