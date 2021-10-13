Murder of Na’Kia Crawford by suspected killer Adarus Black featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Adarus Black is wanted for the suspected murder of Na’Kia Crawford. Pic credit: FBI

In Pursuit With John Walsh is helping out in the search for suspected killer Adarus Macio Black, who is wanted for the murder of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron, Ohio, in 2020.

On June 14, 2020, Crawford was running a few errands with her grandmother when she stopped the car at a stoplight. Three individuals approached the vehicle and began firing indiscriminately. A total of eight shots were fired into the vehicle, with six hitting Crawford.

Crawford died the next day; she was only 18 years old and had just graduated from high school. Thankfully her grandmother was uninjured in the incident.

Two of the individuals surrendered to the police a short time later, but the third, the suspected shooter, has been on the run ever since. The FBI has identified 18-year-old Adarus Black as the triggerman and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The cops believe that the murder resulted from a case of mistaken identity. The killers mistook Crawford’s car for that of a rival.

Na’Kia Crawford’s mother, Lisette Williams, has demanded that Black explain why he killed her daughter: “Why? That’s what I gotta say to Adarus Black. Why?”

FBI has issued a description of Adarus Black

Black is between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9 and weighed approximately 160 lbs when he disappeared. He has tattoo “sleeves” on both arms and also has a two-line tattoo across his chest; the upper line reads, “Death Before Dishonor,” and the bottom line says, “Loyalty Trust Respect.” He also has a scar on his stomach from a gunshot wound he suffered in 2019.

Black has numerous connections in Northeast Ohio, but the FBI suspects he may have left the state as he also has ties in Tennessee, Michigan, and California. The FBI has warned that he is likely armed and should be considered very dangerous.

If anybody has any information on Black’s whereabouts, they should contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. Information can be given anonymously, and there is an award of up to $5,000 for any info that leads to an arrest.

In Pursuit With John Walsh airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.