Murder of Molly Watson by James Addie examined on Evil Lives Here

James Addie was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his fiance, Molly Watson. Pic credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death is investigating the tragic murder of Molly Watson, who was shot dead in cold blood by her husband-to-be James Addie in Monroe County, Missouri.

On April 27, 2018, a motorist in Monroe County took a shortcut along a deserted dirt road when they encountered a terrifying and grizzly scene. The body of 35-year-old Molly Watson was lying on the ground close to her car; she had been shot in the back of the head at close range.

When the police arrived, they found a marriage license in Molly’s car; she was set to get married in just two days to James Addie, a prison corrections officer. The pair had been dating for seven years, but as the cops delved deeper into the case, they learned Addie was leading a double life.

The secret life of murderer James Addie

Addie was already married to another woman and had been for 22 years, something he had kept secret from Molly, and his wife was completely unaware of her husband’s relationship with Molly. Addie had told Molly that he had divorced his wife, Melanie Addie and that she had later passed away in a car accident. However, he had lied to her.

Friends and family of Molly said they never fully trusted Addie, who they claimed came across as evasive and never looked anyone directly in the eye.

The police concluded that Molly’s family was right to be suspicious of the groom-to-be because they concluded Addie had killed his fiancee rather than go through with the wedding.

In 2021, Addie was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge also added a further ten years to his sentence.

