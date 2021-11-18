Murder of Mitchell Jones by Dunte Lamont Holmes examined on A Time To Kill

Dunte Lamont Holmes was imprisoned for life for the murder of Mitchell Jones Jr. Pic credit: Georgia Dept. of Corrections

A Time To Kill is investigating the murder of Michell Jones Jr., who was stabbed to death in his home in Austell, Georgia, by Dunte Lamont Holmes, in 2018.

On November 23, 2018, 911 dispatchers received a call from Jones to say he was under attack in his own home and urgently needed help.

When the cops arrived, they discovered Jones was locked in a bedroom. After forcing open the door, the officers were greeted with a gruesome and bloody scene. The 31-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times in his head, face, torso, and in his arms, and legs. The killer had fled the scene.

Jones was still alive at this point, but he was very severely injured and was unable to identify his attacker. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The police found a drop of blood just outside the home, but apart from that, they had very little evidence to go on, which caused the case to go cold.

Cops used Google data to track down Dunte Lamont Holmes

However, in March 2019, Cobb County detectives had an innovative idea; they decided to obtain location data from Google’s servers. The cops realized that if the killer had a smartphone with the Google app, then their location may have been recorded by the app.

The app automatically stores time-stamped location data, which means if the killer had his phone with him at the time of the murder, his location and the time would have been recorded. The cops knew the exact time of the murder from Jones’s 911 call.

After acquiring a search warrant, the investigators went through the time-consuming and laborious process of analyzing the resulting data. However, they were in luck, as their search took them straight to Dunte Lamont Holmes. Four cell phone numbers popped up during their search, but the other three belonged to neighbors, so they were eliminated from the investigation.

The police then ran tests on Holmes’s DNA and found it matched the blood sample found at the crime scene.

Holmes eventually pleaded guilty to malice murder, aggravated assault, among other charges. He was sentenced to life in prison.

After the conviction, Jone’s father, Mitchell Jones Sr., said that he hoped to one day forgive Holmes: “I preach forgiveness in church, but it is easier said than done.”

A Time To Kill airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.