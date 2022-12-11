Murder of Michael Agerter by Kathryn Sinkevitch featured on Snapped

Kathryn Sinkevitch was sent to prison for murdering her ex-boyfriend, Michael Agerter. Pic credit: Pinal County Adult Detention Center

Snapped is taking a closer look at the case of Michael Agerter, who was murdered by his ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Sinkevitch, at his rental home in Maricopa, Arizona.

On Dec. 16, 2016, officers with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 43700 block of West Sage Brush Trail to conduct a welfare check on Agerter.

When they arrived on the scene, they noticed the garage door was open and Agerter was slumped over inside his vehicle, which was still running.

An officer called for medical assistance, who pronounced the 31-year-old dead upon their arrival.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Neighbors told police that they heard three gunshots before they saw a woman driving away in a white van.

After police officials released footage of a woman in a hoodie running from Agerter’s house on the day of the shooting, she was identified as Sinkevitch, then 32.

On the night of Dec. 19, 2019, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce assisted the Maricopa Police Department with the arrest of Sinkevitch in Avondale.

Sinkevitch was booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office before she was transported to the Pinal County Jail, where she was held on a $1 million bond.

She was charged with first-degree murder.

Her baby was placed in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

A custody battle was the motive behind Michael Agerter’s murder

When Agerter moved to Arizona from Ohio, he began dating Sinkevitch, but it soon came to an end when their relationship took a toxic turn.

Agerter filed an order of protection against her, and he was also seeking custody of their month-old baby boy, whom he never got a chance to meet.

On the day of the shooting, Agerter had just arrived home from taking a DNA test for the custody case.

Prosecutors said Sinkevitch was notified via email that Agerter was scheduled to take a paternity test.

As Agerter was sitting in his vehicle, talking on the phone with a relative, Sinkevitch shot him.

The jury returned with a guilty verdict

On May 7, 2019, a jury at the Pinal County Superior Court found Sinkevitch guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend.

The following month, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin White sentenced Sinkevitch to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Snapped airs Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.