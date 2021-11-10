Murder of Maurice Hunter Jr. by Alexia Hendricks investigated on Real PD: Kansas City

Alexia Hendricks is charged with the murder of Maurice Hunter Jr. Pic credit: Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Real PD: Kansas City on ID is investigating the murder of Maurice Hunter Jr., who was shot dead by Alexia Hendricks at a trailer park in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2019.

Maurice Hunter was just 30-years-old when he was gunned down on Labor Day weekend on September 1, 2019. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killer then drove away in Maurice’s Chevrolet Trailblazer and was spotted by several witnesses. The cops later learned that Maurice had been arguing with someone just before witnesses heard a gunshot.

Witness had seen Alexia Hendricks arguing with Maurice Hunter Jr

And the detectives learned that Maurice had been arguing with his girlfriend’s 19-year-old daughter, Alexia Hendricks.

The cops initially failed to locate Hendricks, but they did find her girlfriend, who testified that Hendricks and Maurice had argued and even let slip that the former had had a firearm, but she insisted her girlfriend had not meant to kill the victim.

After approximately three weeks in hiding, Hendricks voluntarily came forward and handed herself to the police. In the meantime, the cops had found Maurice’s car and located the murder weapon inside.

The district attorney’s office alleged in Hendricks’s charging documents that she had murdered Maurice and stolen his vehicle using “force or by threat of bodily harm.” She was jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Hendricks was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. She faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

