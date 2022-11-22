Murder of Matthew ‘Matt’ Podolak by Holly McFeeture featured on Dateline

Holly McFeeture was convicted of poisoning Matthew Podolak to death. Pic credit: ​​Cuyahoga County Jail

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is featuring the murder of Matthew “Matt” Podolak by his ex-girlfriend, Holly McFeeture.

On July 30, 2006, Podolak was admitted to Parma General Hospital after complaining of lower back pain for several months.

The doctor believe he was suffering from kidney stones, and therefore prescribed him medication that would help pass the stones.

His condition worsened the following day and his heart and kidneys failed, which resulted in his death.

He was a 31-year-old Navy veteran and a father of two.

An autopsy revealed that he didn’t have kidney stones. An active ingredient in antifreeze, chronic intoxication by ethylene glycol, was found in his system, and it caused his death.

Although suspicious, the medical examiner left his manner of death undetermined.

Since Podolak didn’t change the beneficiary to his father like his family requested, McFeeture collected the life insurance money and 401K.

Police received a tip suggesting Holly McFeeture was involved in Matthew Podolak’s death

About a year after Podolak’s death, McFeeture began dating a man she met at a bar where she worked.

He has a lengthy criminal record.

When he was incarcerated in September 2008, he told police officials that while he and McFeeture were having drinks, she confessed to causing Podolak’s death.

He said McFeeture told him that she put “something in (Podolak’s) drinks, and she wanted to stop, but his kidneys were already failing.”

In 2010, the medical examiner changed Podolak’s manner of death to homicide, and a two-year police investigation ensued.

On the morning of July 26, 2012, U.S. Marshals arrested McFeeture. She was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

McFeeture was charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of contaminating substances for human consumption.

She was released on bond the following month.

Holly McFeeture was convicted of the poisoning death of Matthew Podolak

On July 24, 2013, a jury found McFeeture guilty of poisoning her boyfriend to death. Prosecutors believe that she had been poisoning him for weeks before he died.

They alleged that Podolak unknowingly consumed the poison on his own.

The raspberry iced tea, which he would drink every day at their home in the Brooklyn neighborhood, contained antifreeze.

In August 2014, a judge sentenced McFeeture to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

McFeeture filed an appeal, but it was denied in 2014.

