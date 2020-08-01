Murder of Mary Yoder on ID: Angered by her ex-boyfriend Kaitlyn Conley killed his mom

Who Killed the Doctor? on ID examines a true life whodunnit murder mystery, when they investigate the death of Mary Yoder, a popular doctor who was killed by Kaitlyn Conley, her son’s ex-girlfriend.

One day in July 2015, Mary Yoder was working at her successful chiropractic practice near Utica in upstate New York when she began feeling unwell.

Mary was suffering from stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, so she went home to try and sleep it off. Unfortunately, her symptoms only worsened, and she was taken to the hospital. On July 22, a mere 48 hours after she’d begun to feel unwell, Mary Yoder passed away.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

An autopsy was performed, which showed evidence of possible poisoning. Tests were done for common arsenic and cyanide poisons, but they came back negative. A few weeks passed before investigators got a hit; she’d been poisoned with colchicine.

Colchicine is generally used for the treatment of gout, but if administered incorrectly, even trace amounts can be deadly.

Suspicion fell on Mary’s son Adam Yoder

Suspicions initially fell on the victim’s son, Adam Yoder, especially when a vial of colchicine was found in his car. It was then discovered that an email address used to order the poison was in Adam’s name. And finally, the police received an anonymous tip-off that suggested he was the killer.

However, it later transpired that Adam was being framed by his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Conley. Adam and had been having an on-again/off-again relationship with Kaitlyn for many years. Police believe she became enraged after their latest breakup and decided to “get even” by killing Adam’s mom.

Read More Teen twins Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah murdered their mother Nikki Whitehead: Bad Blood investigates

Conley had access to Mary as she worked as a receptionist at the chiropractic business, a position that Adam had attained for her.

In 2016, Conley was charged with second-degree murder and put on trial, but a jury couldn’t agree on whether she was guilty or not, so it ended in a mistrial.

The second trial in November 2017, led to her being convicted of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter. She was sentenced to spend 23 years in state prison.

Conley maintains her innocence; at her sentencing, she told the judge, “With all due respect to the justice system and to our jury system, I’m innocent.”

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more murder mysteries profiled on ID.

University of North Carolina student Faith Hedgepath was found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment. She was sexually assaulted and bludgeoned to death after returning home from a night out. A note was left near the body, which read: “I’m not stupid b***h jealous.” Her death remains unsolved.

Larry Reynold’s girlfriend found him sobbing in December 2007. When she asked him what was wrong, he told her he’d just shot his ex-partner Melissa Atkin his dead, and he was upset because he might have to go to jail and won’t be able to see his children.

Who Killed The Doctor? airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.