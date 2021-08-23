Murder of Mary Yoder by her son’s ex-girlfriend, Kaitlyn Conley, examined on A Time To Kill

Kaitlyn Conley murdered Dr. Mary Yoder because she was angry at her son, Adam Yoder. Pic credit: Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

A Time To Kill is investigating the murder of Mary Yoder from Whitesboro, New York, who was killed by her employee and son’s ex-girlfriend, Kaitlyn Conley.

The police believe that Mary had her life taken from her when Conley poisoned her to take revenge on ex-boyfriend Adam Yoder after they had suffered an acrimonious breakup.

Dr. Mary Yoder was a successful chiropractor who ran a thriving medical practice in upstate New York with her husband. The 60-year-old was healthy, successful, and well-liked in her community.

But one day, while at work in July 2015, she came down with a stomach bug that caused her to suffer serious vomiting. Her condition rapidly worsened over the next 48 hours, causing her to be admitted to a hospital. Tragically, the grandmother soon passed away from a death that was described as excruciating.

At first, the doctors were perplexed about the cause of death, but an autopsy soon yielded a terrifying clue. Mary had ingested a quantity of a drug called colchicine. This drug is generally used on inflamed joints but can be fatal if administered incorrectly.

The police concluded that Yoder had been poisoned. Their initial suspect was her son, Adam Yoder, after the cops found an email in his name ordering the poison. They then found a vial of the drug in his car. What’s more, investigators also received an anonymous email naming Adam as the killer.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Police conculded Adam Yoder was framed

But the case was not as clear cut as it first appeared; Adam had a rock-solid alibi. The police began to suspect he had been framed and turned their attention to his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Kaitlyn Conley.

Conley and Adam’s relationship was considered toxic, and the police suspected that after their most recent breakup, she had decided to get even with her ex-boyfriend by killing his mother. Conley was an employee of Mary’s at the medical practice, meaning she had the means, motive, and ability, to be the murderer.

Conley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Her first trial ended in a hung jury, but a second trial found her convicted by a jury of first-degree manslaughter, and she was ultimately sentenced to spend 23 years behind bars. She has continued to maintain her innocence.

Kaitlyn Conley addresses the court. “With all respect to the justice system, I’m innocent.” pic.twitter.com/LdnZs3N0Ts — Cara Decker (@CaraThomasNews) January 11, 2018

This case has been subjected to much media attention and has already been the topic of an ID murder special.

More from A Time To Kill

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on A Time To Kill.

Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn were due to be married when they were tragically gunned down in the front yard of their New York home. The gunman was former police officer Tim Dean, and he had driven all the way from Texas at the behest of Niles’s ex-wife, Charlene Childers, to commit the murder.

When Karen Pannell tried to break up with boyfriend Timothy Permenter, he reacted by stabbing her 16 times. He then tried to frame one of her ex-boyfriends.

A Time To Kill airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.