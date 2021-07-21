Murder of Lovetta Armstead and Jazzmen Montgomery by Gary Green investigated on Evil Lives Here

Gary Green was placed on death row for the murder of Lovetta Armstead and Jazzmen Montgomery. Pic credit: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

Evil Lives Here is investigating the shocking murder of Lovetta Armstead and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, by Armstead’s brutish husband, Gary Green.

On September 22, 2009, Green murdered them both at their home in Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas, and then threatened to kill Armstead’s two sons when they later returned home.

Gary Green turned to violence after 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead told him she wanted to end their relationship. He stabbed her repeatedly and with such force that he actually snapped the blade. He then retrieved another knife and continued stabbing his wife.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

The killer then grabbed 6-year-old daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, tied her up, and drowned her in a bathtub.

Armstead had fought back hard in an attempt to save the lives of herself and her daughter, and she managed to grab a knife and stab Green twice in the back. Unfortunately, her injuries were already too severe, meaning she bled to death.

When Jazzmen’s two older brothers, aged 9 and 12, returned home, they were threatened by their knife-wielding stepfather, who actually stabbed the younger boy in the stomach. However, the two young boys managed to persuade the killer to spare their lives.

In a sickening display of callousness, Green then showed the two boys the bodies of their dead mother and younger sister. He then made them hug him and promise not to call the cops until after he’d left.

Armstead’s sons testified against their stepfather Gary Green

The two young boys would later play a key role in testifying against their stepfather, which led to him being placed behind bars.

During the trial process, a psychologist determined that Green suffered from schizoaffective disorder bipolar type and wrongly believed that people are trying to hurt him. However, they also stressed that the illness was not the reason he’d turned into a murderer.

In the fall of 2011, Green was found guilty of capital murder and was sentenced to death. He remains on death row today.

Green already had a violent history and had spent time in prison for robbery and stabbing his high school girlfriend.

More from Evil Lives Here

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on Evil Lives Here.

Alexander Watson was arrested after an armed robbery turned into a murder, but while he was in custody, DNA evidence revealed that he had killed before and that he was an undiscovered serial killer.

John Meehan was a conman, a pathological liar, and an abuser of up to fifty women. When he attempted to target one of the daughters of one of his ex-partners, Terra Newell fought back and stabbed him to death in self-defense.

Evil Lives Here: Shadow of Death airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.