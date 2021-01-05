Murder of Lori Brown and Cyndi Williams by Stacey Humphreys investigated on Dead Silent

Dead Silent is investigating the barbaric murders of Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown, two young estate agents who were murdered at work by Stacey Ian Humphreys in Powder Springs, Georgia, in 2003.

On the afternoon of November 3, 2003, Humpreys entered the sales office of a model home in Powder Springs, a suburb of Atlanta, where he encountered estate agents Williams and Brown.

He first came across 33-year-old Williams, who he forced at gunpoint to undress before severely choking her with her own underwear. He also forced her to reveal the PIN for her ATM card.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Humphreys then pushed her onto her hands and knees and shot her in the back and the head. He muffled the sound of the gunshot by shooting through a bag of balloons.

At some point during this attack, Lori Brown also entered the office and was also choked. She, too, was forced to undress and handover her PIN before being made to kneel. The 21-year-old, soon-to-be-married woman was then shot through the head.

Humphreys then fled the scene with both victims’ driver’s licenses and ATM and credit cards. A coworker later discovered the bodies of Williams and Brown.

Police got a description of suspected killer Humphreys

After the police had canvassed the area looking for witnesses, they were able to make public a description of a potential suspect who was driving a Dodge Durango truck. A colleague of Humphrey’s contacted the police to say the description matched his coworker.

Read More Murder of Roylynn Rides Horse by Jo Whitman and Dimarzio Sanchez examined on Dead Silent

The police contacted Humphreys and arranged to meet for an interview, but the following day, he fled to Wisconsin despite being under surveillance.

Luckily, the police in Wisconsin quickly got on his trail. He led them on a high-speed chase before he was eventually apprehended.

On his arrest, Humphreys was found to be in possession of a 9 mm Ruger handgun. Ballistics testing on the gun revealed it had been used in the shooting. And a bloodstain on the firearm matched Williams’s DNA.

The police also found more blood, matching Brown’s DNA, on the floor mat of Humphreys’s truck.

The investigators concluded that Humphreys was motivated purely by money. He needed $565 to make a payment on his Dodge Durango truck.

In October 2007, Humphreys was sentenced to death for the two murders. As of January 2021, he remains on Death Row.

More from Dead Silent

Follow the links to read about more horrifying murders profiled on Dead Silent.

Bodhi Potter and Christopher Thompson were two high school sweethearts who attended a party at an abandoned bunker near Los Angeles, CA. At the end of the night, they were attacked by Collin McGlaughlin, David Brian Smith, and Cameron Thomson. McGlaughlin gunned them down just “for fun.”

Richard Cobb and Beunka Adams held up a convenience store in Rusk, Texas, and kidnapped two clerks Candace Driver and Nikki Ansley, and customer Kenneth Vandever. After raping Driver, they blasted their three victims with a shotgun.

Dead Silent airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.