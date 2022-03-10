Murder of Laurie Lundeberg by Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz profiled on The Murder Tapes

Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz was convicted of killing Laurie Lundeberg and Andre Hawkins. Pic credit: Michigan Dept. of Corrections

The Murder Tapes is in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to investigate the murder of Laurie Lundeberg, who was gunned down outside her home by Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was a violent hoodlum who murdered again a few months later. He killed teenager Andre Hawkins just a few blocks from where he murdered Lundeberg.

On March 18, 2017, 50-year-old Lundeberg was gunned down outside her home. The case initially proved to be a difficult one for the officers, who suspected that the killer was someone who had been having a romantic affair with the victim.

However, the cops later began to suspect Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz when they learned he had a prior conviction for assaulting Lundeberg. He had attacked her in September 2016 after she had allegedly evicted a friend. He was on probation at the time of the killing.

The cops were investigating Rodriguez-Ortiz when he killed again on January 23, 2018. This time the killer gunned down 17-year-old Andre Hawkins as he sat in his car. Hawkins was trying to start the ignition when three shots were fired at him.

The police later concluded that Rodriguez-Ortiz had mistakenly thought his young victim was romantically involved with his ex-girlfriend. The woman had reportedly broken up with the murderer earlier that day, causing him to fly into a jealous rage.

Murderer Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz was chased by police dog

The cops managed to apprehend Rodriguez-Ortiz the following day after a brief chase when the killer was bitten and brought down by a police dog.

It was when Rodriguez-Ortiz was in custody for the Hawkins murder that he inadvertently made a comment that incriminated him in the Lundeberg murder, which caused the police to charge him with both crimes.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder in the Hawkins case, and he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Lundeberg murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Family members speak to man sentenced to life for two murders

