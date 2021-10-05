Murder of Kujoe Agyei-Kodie by Alexander Kinyua examined on Signs of a Psychopath

Alexander Kinyua admitted to killing and cannibalizing Kujoe Agyei-Kodie. Pic credit: Hartford County Sheriff’s Office

Signs of a Psychopath is examing the truly shocking murder of Kujoe Agyei-Kodie by his housemate Alexander Kinyua in Joppatowne, Maryland, in 2012.

Kinyua butchered and dismembered Agyei-Kodie, a 37-year-old exchange student from Ghana, and then engaged in cannibalism. His crimes were uncovered when his family discovered body parts lying around the house.

On May 25, 2012, Agyei-Kodie disappeared from the house he was boarding at with the Kinyua family. A few days later, Kinyua’s father contacted the police to say he had found human body parts in the house.

When the police arrived at the home, Kinyua’s brother told them he had seen human hands and had even interrupted his brother attempting to cook the body parts. At the time, he had assured his brother they were animal remains.

Kinyua eventually admitted to killing the student housemate. He told police that he had attacked Agyei-Kodie with an ax while he was sleeping. He then dismembered the body and shockingly removed and ate his heart. He then said he placed his arms, torso, and other body parts in a garbage bag and left them outside a church. According to the family, the pair supposedly had a close relationship, just like brothers.

The brutal murder happened just days after Kinyua had been released for another attack in which he had partially blinded another student when he hit them with a baseball bat.

Alexander Kinyua pleaded guilty but spared prison

In August 2013, Kinyua pleaded guilty to the charges against him; however, a Hartford County judge found him not criminally responsible for the act because he had mental illness.

A psychiatrist had told the judge that Kinyua was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and that he sincerely believed that reptilian aliens were about to invade Earth and destroy humankind.

Kinyua avoided prison, but he was sent to a secure mental health facility where he will stay indefinitely. He will not be released until a judge deems he is no longer a danger to society, a scenario that may never happen.

