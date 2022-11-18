Murder of Kevin Roman by Laquinta Renee Johnson highlighted on Murder Under The Friday Night Lights

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights is taking a closer look at the murder of Kevin Roman by his former girlfriend, Laquinta Renee Johnson, at his home in Houston, Texas.

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights is taking a closer look at the murder of Kevin Roman by his former girlfriend, Laquinta Renee Johnson, at his home in Houston, Texas.

On September 9, 2016, the football team at Clear Lake Christian School had a game, and Roman wasn’t there to see it.

The 39-year-old had been an instructor and softball and football coach at the school for 10 years before leaving in May 2016.

Months later, he began coaching flag football at KIPP Academy Middle School.

Although Roman worked at a different school, people who knew him said he wouldn’t have missed a Clear Lake game.

On the night of September 10, 2016, Roman’s longtime friend and fraternity brother went to his home in the 3400 block of Sparrow Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Roman’s vehicle, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, wasn’t parked outside, but his friend proceeded to knock on the door.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When no one answered, he went inside and noticed all the lights were on and it was in complete disarray. There was also a foul odor.

Kevin Roman was found dead in his home

He called the Houston Police Department to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Roman dead on his bed.

Due to the state of decomposition, investigators believe Roman had been dead for days before his body was found.

Police also discovered shell casings from a.45-caliber handgun, which they believe was used in the murder.

An autopsy revealed that Roman died from 11 gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest, upper left arm, and back.

Laquinta Renee Johnson confessed to murdering Kevin Roman three years later

Roman’s murder remained unsolved for three years until September 25, 2019, when police arrested his ex-girlfriend. Johnson was charged with his murder.

She was booked into the Harris County Jail, where she was held without bond.

Johnson told investigators that she had shot Ramon after learning he was with other women.

Investigators stated that Roman and Johnson “fell out of contact” several days before he was found dead.

She has a lengthy criminal record that goes back to 2005. She had charges of theft, assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to the ​​Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Johnson pleaded guilty to the murder in 2021 and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

