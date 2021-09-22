Murder of Kelley Jo Snyder by husband William Snyder examined on Where Murder Lies

William Snyder was found guilty of murdering his wife, Kelley Jo Snyder. Pic credit: Clinton County Jail

Where Murder Lies is investigating the murder of Kelley Jo Snyder, who was strangled to death by her husband William “B.J.” Snyder during an argument at their home in Renovo, Pennsylvania, in 2015.

Snyder created an elaborate kidnapping ruse to escape justice, but the cops eventually saw through his deception and charged him with murder.

On Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015, Kelly Jo and her husband William began arguing. The fight turned violent, and they ended up on the floor with Snyder straddling his wife with his hands around her throat. He squeezed until she was dead.

Rather than report his wife’s death to the authorities, Snyder decided to cover up the crime by reporting his wife missing. He put Kelley Jo’s remains in a sleeping bag and hid her in the basement.

Snyder also forged a ransom note that demanded $60,000 for the return of Kelly Jo. He mobilized family, police, and the whole town to help with the search for his wife. He even went on TV to appeal for public help.

At the time, Snyder told 16 WNEP ABC News: “We miss her and hope that she is safe. If she is out there and can see this or someone sees this or has any information that they will get ahold of us.”

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

In the meantime, Snyder moved his wife’s body from the basement and dumped her in a nearby creek. Her remains were discovered about a week later, and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled.

William Snyder fled the state as cops closed in on him

By this stage, Kelley Jo’s husband had become a suspect and a fugitive; he fled the state but was apprehended in Horseheads, New York. He was brought back to Pennsylvania.

Snyder still tried to wriggle out of facing justice, now telling the cops his wife had died of a drug overdose. He eventually admitted that he had killed her during an argument, though he claimed to have blacked out while strangling her.

At his trial, Snyder blamed his violent actions on a post-traumatic disorder, which he contracted after serving in Iraq. However, the judge refused to take his condition into account as he had been offered treatment but had refused it.

Snyder was found guilty of third-degree murder and was sentenced to between 20 to 42 years in prison.

More from Where Murder Lies

Follow the links to read about more crimes profiled on Where Murder Lies.

Todd Garten pretended to be an international assassin so he could recruit local idiots from his town to kill his 8-month pregnant wife, Carole Garton. Shockingly, the plan worked, but the police soon arrested Garten and the trigger man, Norman Daniels.

Lori Ruff’s husband and family thought she was a bit strange, but after she shot herself, they learned she’d been living a mysterious double life for years and had lied about her true identity.

Where Murder Lies airs at 11/10c on Investigation Discovery.