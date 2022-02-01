Murder of Juan Joseph by Jamarcus Goodman investigated on Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

Jamarcus Goodman was sentenced to 40 years for shooting dead Juan Joseph. Pic credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is examining the murder of Juan Joseph, a high school teacher and football coach who was gunned down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Jamarcus Goodman.

In the early hours of November 16, 2014, Joseph tried to defuse a confrontation outside a nightclub. Unfortunately, he failed to deescalate the situation because Goodman exited a black Mercedes and shot the 27-year-old coach twice in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Joseph was taken to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he soon succumbed to his injuries.

A short time later, the police arrested Kendric Cloud on suspicion of murder. They also arrested his cousin Lemark Cloud who had been driving the black Mercedes. However, the cops later deemed that Kendric was innocent of the crime and was released.

Police zeroed in on Jamarcus Goodman for Juan Joseph murder

During the course of the investigation, the cops found the murder weapon, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and with it, they also recovered a DNA sample that linked the crime to Goodman.

Goodman, a native of Houston, was already serving time in a Texas prison for aggravated robbery. He eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter but also tried to claim the murder of Joseph was self-defense; however, the judge disagreed with him.

The killer was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He will finish serving his sentence in Texas before being transferred to a Louisiana jail, which is expected to happen sometime this year.

At the sentencing, Joseph’s father, Greg “Buck” Joseph, said: “If it was one year or 100 years, no sentence given would ever bring back what we’ve lost as a family. I know the young man I raised didn’t deserve what happened out there that night.”

Lemark Cloud admitted to pulling a gun during the incident, and he was eventually sentenced to 7 and a half years behind bars for his role in the murder.

