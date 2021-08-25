Murder of Jennifer Webb by police officer Kenneth Bluew investigated on ID

Kenneth Bluew will spend the rest of his life in jail for murdering Jennifer Webb. Pic credit: Michigan Dept. of Corrections

Where Murder Lies is investigating the killing of Jennifer Webb by her lover Kenneth Bluew in Buena Vista, Michigan, in 2011. The pair had been having an affair, and Webb was eight months pregnant with Bluew’s son.

At the time Bluew decided to kill Webb and his unborn child, he was a serving police officer in Buena Vista; however, his colleagues soon saw through his attempts to cover up the crime.

On the evening of August 30, 2011, the body of 32-year-old Webb was found in her car. At first glance, her death looked like a suicide; she appeared to have hanged herself with an electrical cord wrapped around the roof rack, and a typed suicide note was found in the car.

However, Webb’s family and friends refused to believe that she had killed herself. She had shown no signs of being depressed and was looking forward to having her baby. She was going to name the child Braxton.

An autopsy later confirmed the theories of Webb’s loved ones when it concluded that her injuries resulted from strangulation. Her death was then recorded as a homicide.

Kenneth Bluew behaved suspiciously

Buena Vista police officers noticed that one of their colleagues, Bluew, who had been first on the scene, appeared to be behaving strangely. He was agitated and nervous and appeared to have received a blow to his eye. He also failed to mention that he knew Webb for a full 20 minutes after he’d supposedly discovered the body.

The detectives later learned that when Webb was being murdered, the police department had been attempting to contact Bluew through the radio and cellphone. This was a routine procedure designed to ensure the safety of their officers, and their failure to contact Bluew cast suspicions on his whereabouts during the murder.

It later became clear that Webb and Bluew had an affair and that he was the father of her unborn baby. On the night of her murder, Webb had told a friend she would be meeting up with the police officer.

The forensic investigators tested blood found on Webb’s clothing and in her car and discovered that it matched Bluew’s DNA profile. His DNA was also found under her fingernails. Furthermore, a search of the killer’s internet history found that he had performed online searches of suicide by hanging.

Bluew was subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also convicted of assaulting a pregnant individual, intentionally causing miscarriage or stillbirth of a fetus.

Where Murder Lies airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.