Murder of Jennifer Krajnak by Casey Tschida investigated on See No Evil

Casey Tschida was sentenced life for murdering Jennifer Krajnak. Pic credit: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

See No Evil is investigating the murder of Jennifer Krajnak, who was murdered in cold blood by Casey Tschida, as she walked home from a night out in a bar in Lemon Grove, California, in early 2013.

Krajnak and Tschida were described as “acquaintances” who met up at a bar in Lemon Grove on the evening of January 2, 2013. They were never romantically involved but were friendly with each other. Krajnak had invited her would-be killer to have a drink, and they had spent three hours together.

The police believe that Tschida left the bar at about 1:30 am but returned 15 minutes later in his car, as Krajnak was leaving. He followed her, with his headlights turned off, as she walked the short distance to her apartment. Before she reached home, Tschida shot her once in the head and left her lying on the street.

She was still alive when police officers found her lying between two parked cars, but the 30-year-old passed away a short time later in the hospital.

Casey Tschida fled to Oregon after killing Jennifer Krajnak

In the meantime, Tschida collected his dog, his rifles, and some camping equipment from his home and fled north through the night, driving for 20 hours to his mother’s place in Happy Valley, Oregon, near Portland. He is thought to have disposed of the 9mm murder weapon during his drive northwards.

His mother could tell that there was something wrong with her son, and when she asked him what had happened, he said: “I killed somebody.”

Tschida was arrested by the Portland police a short time later. The evidence against him was strong; surveillance footage from the bar placed him at the scene of the crime.

The police believe that the killer was motivated by an obsessive sexual desire for Krajnak. When she rejected his sexual advances, he flew into a rage and murdered her.

Tschida’s defense argued for leniency in the case, pointing to his military service and his diagnosis of PTSD and bipolar personality.

In December 2014, Casey Tschida was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 25 years to life.

