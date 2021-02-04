Murder of Jeffrey Flaugher and Teresa Leadingham by neighbor Clyde Reddicks examined on ID

Fear Thy Neighbor on ID is in the rural Carter County in Kentucky to investigate the deaths of Jeffrey ‘Bub’ Flaugher and his girlfriend, Teresa Leadingham, who were murdered by their neighbor, Clyde Reddicks.

On June 16, 2004, Vietnam veteran Clyde Reddicks walked the 100 feet from his own home to where his neighbors Flaugher, 26, and Leadingham, 29, lived with their young children. He was armed with a .20 gauge shotgun.

Clyde broke into the house and shot Flaugher dead through a bedroom door; he then walked to the living room, where he turned the shotgun on Leadingham.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Reddicks was initially charged with capital murder and was likely to receive a death sentence if convicted by a jury.

However, he decided to plead guilty but mentally ill to two counts of first-degree manslaughter. He thereby admitted to killing the young couple but claimed he was under extreme mental duress when he did so.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of second-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Reddicks claimed he’d been driven to murder by Flaugher and Leadingham, who had constantly taunted him and his wife, Cathy, with lewd sexual remarks, threats, and other forms of harassment.

Reddicks claimed that Flaugher had exposed himself to Cathy and shouted insults at her every time she was in her yard. The Reddicks even accused them of attempting to poison their dogs with antifreeze.

Flaugher and Leadingham would also shoot off bottle rocks in the middle of the night, which they would aim at the Reddicks’ property. Clyde had suffered from post-traumatic stress from his time in Vietnam, and the fireworks caused him to have flashbacks to the war.

Reddicks implored the judge to show him leniency, but they responded by stating: “You took the lives of two people. In your mind, maybe it was justified. But it’s not in mine.”

In August 2006, Clyde was sentenced to 35 years in total, 18 years for manslaughter, 10 for the burglary, and an additional 7 years for the wanton endangerment charge. He passed away aged 67 in 2012.

Cathy Reddicks was initially charged with complicity in capital murder. However, that changed when she agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She was sentenced to a year’s confinement in her home.

More from Fear Thy Neighbor

Follow the links to read about more neighborly disputes that ended in murder.

Robert ‘Chad’ Bridges had gotten into a boundary dispute with his neighbors Myla and Jeff Oaks in Cleveland County, New Jersey. One day, an argument escalated to the point where Bridges fired at his two neighbors, killing Myla and wounding Jeff.

Wendell Popejoy from Grand Haven, Michigan, was also in a dispute with his neighbor, Sheila Bonge, over a shared driveway. One day Popejoy snapped and shot her in the head with a revolver.

Fear Thy Neighbor airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.