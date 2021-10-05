Murder of Jean Schwarzkopf by Anthony Carcione examined on American Monster

American Monster is examing the brutal robbery and murder of Jean Schwarzkopf, who was killed for her jewelry by hoodlum Anthony Carcione at the behest of her so-called friend, Ottavio Volpe.

In 1997, the wealthy and glamorous Jean Schwarzkopf was doing her best to enjoy her elder years in New Port Richey, Florida. The 78-year-old widow had numerous friends, but it was her friendship with local bakery owner Ottavio Volpe that led to her death.

Volpe decided that he would rob his older friend and he had his sights especially set on the diamond ring that Schwarzkopf had always worn since her husband gifted it to her in the 1950s.

But Volpe didn’t want to do the dirty work himself, so he contacted some associates in Chicago who arranged for Anthony Carcione to travel down to the Sunshine State to rob Schwarzkopf.

On September 19, 1997, Carcione arrived at Schwarzkopf’s front door disguised as a deliveryman and armed with a bouquet of flowers, gloves, and duct tape. The sadistic killer beat the 78-year-old causing injuries such as a broken nose, a fractured cheekbone, and multiple bruises.

Carcione stuffed a flower down his victim’s throat and then wrapped her from head to toe in duct tape. Schwarzkopf died due to suffocating from the blood from the injuries caused to her face and mouth.

Jean Schwarzkopf fought hard against Anthony Carcione

The killer would later state that he murdered her because she refused to give him the combination to her safe. He still managed to leave the scene with his victim’s wallet and a selection of jewelry, and the much-coveted diamond ring.

Once back in Chicago, Carcione disposed of all of the jewelry except the diamond ring, which was sold for $22,000. Carcione, Volpe, and several other associates split the proceeds.

Volpe later turned against his conspirators to help out the police and agreed to testify against Carcione. He said that the Chicago-based hoodlum had broken with the plan when he killed Schwarzkopf. He also said that Carcione had threatened to kill him and his girlfriend if he spoke to the cops.

Both Carcione and Volpe were charged and convicted of first-degree murder. The pair were both sentenced in a federal court to serve life sentences without the possibility of parole.

