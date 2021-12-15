Murder of Ivanice Harris by Nathaniel Cosby investigated on See No Evil

Nathaniel Cosby was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ivanice Harris. Pic credit: Honolulu Police Dept.

See No Evil is investigating the murder of Ivanice “Ivy” Harris who was strangled to death in a Hawaii hotel room by Nathaniel Cosby, a serving member of the Marine Corps, in 2013.

Harris was a Las Vegas-based prostitute who was staying in O’ahu, HI, to celebrate her 29th birthday with her sister and her boyfriend, who was also her pimp.

She was last seen alive talking to a strange man outside a bar near Honolulu at approximately 2 or 3 AM on May 16, 2013. Sadly, her naked body was found a few days later, on May 20, dumped in the tall grass about 40 miles along the coast in the west of O’ahu. Her family has said she was four weeks pregnant at the time.

The investigators got a significant break in the case a short time later. Harris was spotted by a surveillance camera entering a building with a man identified as Master Sgt. Nathaniel Cosby. He was arrested on June 3 at Honolulu airport.

Cosby was a married father of four and a bomb technician who was usually based in Japan but was on temporary assignment in Hawaii. He later admitted that he had been drinking for ten hours straight before he met up with Harris.

Nathaniel Cosby claimed self defense in Ivanice Harris murder

Cosby also admitted choking Harris to death but claimed it had been in self-defense as she had attacked him with a knife. He had then stuffed her remains into a duffel bag, which he hid in some long grass.

The soldier turned murderer was convicted of killing Harris in a military court and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is currently held at U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Leavenworth in Kansas.

Harris’s boyfriend and pimp was an aspiring rapper called Mark “Meezilini Da Bank’Roll” Miles, but he found himself facing three years in jail on a charge of sex trafficking because of this case.

