Murder of Imette St. Guillen by Darryl Littlejohn investigated on A Time To Kill

Imette Guillen was just 24 years old when she was brutally murdered by Darryl Littlejohn. Pic credit: Family photo

A Time To Kill is investigating the 2006 murder of college student Imette St. Guillen, who was brutally killed while on a night out in New York City by bouncer Darryl Littlejohn.

At the beginning of 2006, Imette was a 24-year-old graduate student living in New York with hopes of graduating in the coming June. However, a night out to celebrate her upcoming 25th birthday changed everything forever.

St. Guillen visited a nightclub on February 24 with her best friend Claire Higgins; however, in the small hours of the morning, the pair started arguing over whether or not to go home. Finally, Higgins decided to leave for home, but St. Guillen went for more drinks at a bar called The Falls.

At about 4 AM, an intoxicated Imette was escorted from the bar by the premises bouncer, ex-convict, and soon-to-be murderer Darryl Littlejohn. It’s thought Littlejohn said to her, “don’t worry, I’ll take you home.”

Approximately 17 hours later, the deceased body of Imette was discovered was found in a public park in a rough Brooklyn neighborhood. An autopsy revealed she’d had suffered a particularly brutal death.

She was naked and had been beaten and sexually assaulted. Her hands and feet had been tied, and a sock was shoved down her throat; she had died from asphyxiation. Her fingernails were broken, indicating that she had fought back against her attacker.

The evidence mounted against Darryl Littlejohn

Littlejohn was the last person to be seen with Imette, which led to the cops focusing their attention on the bouncer very quickly. A search of his Queens apartment revealed fibers that matched the adhesive tape wrapped around Imette’s face. And his DNA was discovered on the cable ties used to bind her hands.

The cops also learned that cellphone data placed him in the area where Imette’s body was dumped on the night of the murder. As a result, he was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

Littlejohn had already spent 12 years in prison for drug possession and robbery charges. While he was in custody, he was also convicted of kidnapping another college student just five months before Imette’s murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for that crime.

In July 2009, he was found guilty of murdering Imette St. Guillen and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

