Murder of Huong Lee and Long Nyugen by Dephne Wright investigated on Texas Murder Mystery on ID

Dephne Wright was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of Huong Ly and Long Nguyen. Pic credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

Texas Murder Mystery on ID is examining the callous murder of elderly couple Huong Ly and Long Nguyen, who were beaten and suffocated at their home in Arlington, Texas, by Bobby Guillory and his teenage nephew Willie Guillory.

The Guillory men were operating at the behest of Dephne Wright, a so-called spiritual healer who was owed money by Huong Ly and Long Nguyen.

The Vietnamese couple had come to America for a better life and had set up their own sewing business, but unfortunately, they had begun to struggle financially. They concluded that their business was cursed, and they needed Wright to lift the curse.

Soon Huong Ly and Long Nguyen were indebted to Wright to the tune of nearly $300,000, a sum they could not afford to pay. This led to Wright hatching a devious plan to get her money back.

Dephne Wright recruited killers in Huong Ly and Long Nguyen murder case

Wright was friendly with the couple’s son-in-law, Chau Tran, who was a beneficiary of the victims’ substantial life insurance policy. Wright decided to hire Bobby and Willie Guillory to kill the couple and then split the life insurance with Tran.

On June 9, 2012, 63-year-old Huong and 72-year-old Long were beaten with a baseball bat and suffocated to death. Their apartment was ransacked, and the killers left drug-related paraphernalia behind to throw off the cops.

The crime remained unsolved for several years until Willie Guillory was arrested for stealing a horse in Houston, TX. A swab of his DNA connected him to the murder. This set in motion a chain of events that led to both Guillory men and Tran testifying against Wright.

Dephne Wright was convicted of murder and was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Bobby Guillory admitted to killing the couple and also received a life sentence. Willie Guillory received 20 years for aggravated murder. Chau Tran was not prosecuted but is suspected of playing a role in the murder plot.

