Murder of Haley Anderson by Orlando Tercero investigated by 48 Hours on ID

48 Hours on ID is looking into the case of Haley Anderson, who was a nursing student at Binghamton University in New York state when her life was tragically cut short.

The 22-year-old Haley was murdered by fellow nursing student Orlando Tercero, who strangled her to death because he was jealous of her relationship with another man.

Haley and Tercero had a casual relationship that had lasted about a year. However, by March 2018, Haley had reconnected with another ex-boyfriend and wanted to end things with Tercero.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

The pair had previously argued about the nature of their relationship but appeared to patched things up and were friends.

On the night of March 8, 2018, the pair had been out partying with mutual friends when they both arrived back at Tercero’s apartment. The police believe that Haley had been drinking and was probably asleep when Tercero attacked her and strangled his former girlfriend to death.

Orlando Tercero fled to Nicaragua

The next day, Tercero, who held dual American and Nicaraguan nationality, fled the USA for Nicaragua. He left a note in his apartment, which was essentially an apology to his family. He also sent a message to his sister, which indicated that he might have been about to commit suicide.

Haley’s roommates became worried when she failed to return home, so they tracked her cellphone, which put her at Tercero’s apartment. They went around to check on her, but when they broke into the apartment, they found her dead in Tercero’s bed with severe bruising on her neck.

Four days later, Tercero was apprehended by the Nicaraguan police. And on March 17, Broome County in New York charged him with second-degree murder.

In November 2019, a Nicaraguan court found Orlando Tercero guilty of Femicide and sentenced him to 30 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence for the central American country. The Nicaraguan justice system classes Femicide as a violent hate crime committed against a woman purely because they are a woman.

The authorities in New York are still hoping to have Tercero extradited back to Binghamton, but the Nicaraguan government has failed to comply so far.

More from 48 Hours on ID

Follow the links to read about more shocking crimes profiled on 48 Hours on ID.

Erika Sandoval hid in the home of her police officer, ex-husband Daniel Greene in Exeter, California. When he returned home, she shot him repeatedly while he was using the bathroom. Sandoval had had a history of aggressive and violent behavior towards her former partner.

Ezra McCandless stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Alex Woodworth, to death in a secluded area of Wisconsin in 2018. She attempted to hide her crime by pretending to be the one who was attacked.

48 Hours on ID airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.