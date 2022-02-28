Murder of Hadas Winnick by her son Jesse Winnick examined on Evil Lives Here

Evil Lives Here is investigating the shocking murder of Hadas Winnick, who was stabbed to death by her own son, Jesse Winnick, at their home in the well-to-do Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, California, in 2007.

On September 25, 2007, 22-year-old Amy Chesler became worried when her mom, 55-year-old Hadas Winnick, failed to answer the phone at the home where she lived with daughter Amy and son Jesse Winnick.

Amy tried Jesse’s cellphone and was disturbed when he told her not to come home and hung up. She dialed her brother’s number once again, and he then confessed to killing their mom, Hadas.

Amy rushed home and found her mom in the kitchen lying face down in a pool of blood. She had been stabbed repeatedly in the chest with a butcher’s knife. Jesse had since fled the scene in Hadas’s car.

According to reports, Jesse Winnick abandoned his mother’s car later that evening and got into a Range Rover driven by an unidentified man. This car was later pulled over by the cops near Ventura Boulevard, and a standoff then developed as Winnick refused to get out of the vehicle. The police eventually persuaded him to surrender after about half an hour.

Jesse Winnick killed Hadas Winnick over mess from a sandwich

The killer later explained that he had been eating a sandwich when Hadas had asked him to clean up the mess he had made. When she kept insisting, something inside him snapped, and he murdered her.

In 2011, Jesse Winnick was convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Chesler has spoken about how her murderous older brother had always been in trouble while they were growing up. She has said she had always been apprehensive of Jesse but had never imagined he would resort to murder.

In 2021, Chesler spoke to the New York Post about how she was “sacred s**tless that Winnick had an upcoming parole hearing. She said she was scared that he may be released. As of writing, Winnick remains in prison.

