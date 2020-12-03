Murder of Gary Triano by ex-wife Pam Phillips and Ronald Young: A Time To Kill investigates how and why

A Time To Kill is investigating the 1996 murder of business tycoon Gary Triano, who was killed after his socialite ex-wife Pam Phillips arranged to have him murdered so she could claim a life insurance payout.

On November 1, 1996, business developer and father of four, Gary Triano, finished his round of golf at the country club and jumped into his Lincoln Town car. Tragically, a bomb in the car was detonated, and he was killed.

The investigators mulled over possible suspects; they theorized that Gary might have got caught up in a mafia feud or perhaps, it was a defrauded investor out for revenge?

Or could it have been the work of his ex-wife Pamela Phillips who he had been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle since 1993? The police began to focus their attention on Pam Phillips once they realized she’d taken out a $s million life insurance policy on Gary shortly before he was murdered.

Phillips plotted Gary’s murder with Ronald Young

Phillips, who was known to be accustomed to the finer things in life, had moved to Aspen, CO., shortly after the divorce proceedings. While in Aspen, she appears to have struck up a relationship with a small-time hoodlum called Ronald Young.

Investigators became suspicious of Young. A van rented by Young shortly before the bombing was discovered in Yorba Linda, Ca., which contained documents related to Triano and Phillip’s divorce. There was also a map of Tucson and a shotgun.

Despite the evidence, the case ran cold for nearly a decade until there was a breakthrough when Young was arrested in Florida for an unrelated crime. Further investigations into the relationship between Young and Phillips found emails and phone records where they referenced Gary’s murder.

In 2008, Young was arrested and charged with murder. In the meantime, Phillips had fled to Vienna, Austria, where she was eventually arrested in December 2009 and extradited to America.

In 2010, Young was convicted of Gary’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

In the case of Phillips, we learned that justice can sometimes move very slowly as it was 2014 before she stood trial and was eventually sentenced to life in prison.

