Murder of Earl Brown by ex-wife Camellia Brown examined on Evil Lives Here

Camellia Brown was convicted of killing her ex-husband, Earl Brown, after a lengthy custody battle for their kids. Pic credit: NC Dept of Corrections

Evil Lives Here is examining the murder of Earl Thierry Brown, who was shot dead by his ex-wife, Camellia Brown, after she lost a custody battle for their children in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Earl and Camellia Brown had divorced in 2001 and then spent the next five years embroiled in a vicious custody battle for their two children.

Two months before his death, Earl learned that he won sole custody of his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

Camellia had been denied custody because of the steps she took to win custody. She wrongfully accused her former husband of sexually abusing his daughter and physically abusing his son.

She made numerous other false allegations and ignored a restraining order to stay away from Earl and the children. She had even worn false wigs to attempt to see them at their school. And she had even threatened to kill Earl.

Camellia was described as deluded, and her behavior was deemed psychologically damaging for the two children.

Camellia Brown resorted to killing Earl Brown

In March 2006, the couple met in Pullen Park in Raleigh, and as their two children sat in Earl’s car eating pizza, Camellia pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and shot him once in the torso.

Earl was able to dial 911 on his cellphone, and the dispatcher overheard him say to his wife, “Just go away, please,” before he said into the phone, “I’m at Pullen Park, I’ve been shot.”

The dispatcher was able to tell that Earl’s condition was worsening and they then heard a hysterical Camellia say, “I killed you, I killed you.”

Camellia actually picked up the cellphone and admitted to the dispatcher that she had shot Earl. The children can be heard in the background as their mother told them to pray.

An ambulance transported the wounded man to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, the 42-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

Camellia was arrested and charged with murder a short time later. In February 2013, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to spend between 16 and 20 years behind bars.

