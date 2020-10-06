Murder of Drew Cato by Blaeke Wolfe and Devin Stringfield profiled on Living a Nightmare on ID

Living a Nightmare on ID is investigating the death of Andrew ‘Drew’ Cato, a young father from Augusta, Georgia, who was murdered by his ex-partner, Blaeke Wolfe, and Devin Stringfield inMay of 2018.

Drew was last seen by his family on May 5, 2018, as he left for ex-partner’s home so he could discuss her treatment of their child. Drew was unhappy with his child’s mother, Blaeke Wolfe, and he was going to tell her that he wanted to seek custody of their son and that he was going to call the Department of Family and Children Services.

Unfortunately, Drew was never seen alive again. When he was reported missing to The Richmond County Sheriff, three weeks of searching and vigils ensued, with over 3000 searchers helping out; however, it was all to no avail.

Blaeke Wolfe lied to investigators about Drew Cato’s death

Wolfe denied any involvement in Drew’s disappearance but told investigators that he had been taking drugs and that he was suicidal. Eventually, after extensive questioning, Wolfe admitted she was lying and that she had planned the murder with Devon Stringfield.

It later transpired that Stringfield had shot Drew in the head before stuffing his body in a toolbox on his truck. He then abandoned Drew’s car on the outskirts of Augusta and disposed of his body on the other side of the Savannah River in McCormick County, South Carolina.

Drew’s body was finally located on May 27.

On October 31, 2019, Wolfe and Stringfield pleaded guilty to murder and were sentenced to life in prison. They will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

As part of the plea agreement, Wolfe was banned from having any contact with her son. Wolfe’s mother, Virginia Wolfe Reynolds, was also charged with helping her daughter conceal the murder.

