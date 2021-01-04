Murder of Demetra Smith killed execution-style by husband Orlando Smith investigated on ID

Atlanta Justice on ID is investigating the cold-blooded murder of Demetria Smith, who was killed by her own husband, Orlando Smith, in 2010.

On the night of May 25, 2010, Orlando Smith shot his wife, 47-year-old Demetra, in the back of the head execution-style in their shared Atlanta apartment. He had also bound her hands and placed a sock in her mouth.

Orlando left the scene of the crime to go to his teenage daughter’s house, but before he left, he triggered the burglar alarm hoping that the police would discover his wife’s body. The cops did come out to investigate, but on finding no sign of forced entry, they left the scene.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

At his daughter’s house, Orlando showered and changed his clothes. He also asked his daughter to tell anyone who asked that he had been with her since the previous afternoon.

The following morning, Orlando and his daughter returned to the crime scene and pretended to discover Demetria’s body, and telephoned the cops.

During the drive over, Orlando had asked his daughter to dispose of his bloody clothes. She would later lead the cops to the bag of discarded clothes.

Orlando Smith’s daughter admitted they lied

The pair initially told the police that they had been together when the shooting occurred; however, Orlando’s daughter would eventually admit that she’d been asked to lie for him.

Read More Murder of schoolteacher Theresa Lockhart by her husband Christopher Lockhart profiled on iD

The investigators subsequently learned that cellphone records placed Orlando at or near his apartment at the time of the murder. Testing of Orlando’s discarded clothes revealed gunpowder residue and Demetra’s DNA.

Ballistic testing showed that Demetra had been shot with either a Beretta or a Taurus pistol. The cops knew that Demetra owned a .40 caliber Taurus pistol, which could not be located.

Despite the absence of a murder weapon, the police decided they had enough evidence to charge and ultimately convicted Orlandpo of murder.

In October 2011, a Fulton County courtroom sentenced Orlando Smith to life in prison plus an extra ten years on two counts of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more crimes profiled on ID.

Randy Whitacre burst into the Dalessio home in Plumville, Pennsylvania, with a shotgun and blasted Theresa Dalessio as her husband hid under the bed. Whitacre then turned the gun on their toddler son.

Matthew Dubois became so enraged with his girlfriend Mikarah Sanders over a post on MySpace involving her ex-boyfriend that he shot her in the face. He then shot himself in the shoulder and tried to claim they had both been the victims of a gangland attack.

Atlanta Justice airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.