Murder of Delvin ‘Buckii’ Meadows by teenage Quincy Whitfield spotlighted on ID

This week The Murder Tapes travels to northern Arkansas for a murder mystery in the small town of Blytheville.

Delvin ‘Buckii’ Meadows was shot dead late one night in April 2017, and

it took the cops nearly a year and a half to put all the pieces together and arrest 19-year-old Quincy Whitfield for the murder.

On April 7, 2017, police officers responded to a call that shots had been fired on the westside of Blytheville. When they arrived, they discovered 22- year-old Meadows slumped over the front steps of his neighbor’s residence. He had been shot in the upper chest and was unresponsive. He died a short time later.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then seeing Meadows lying on the steps, but nobody was able to identify the killer. Meadows had reportedly asked a witness to telephone the paramedics before he lost consciousness.

Quincy Whitfield escaped justice for 15 months

Over a year passed until Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson announced that they had arrested 19-year-old Quincy Whitfield for the crime in August 2018. He was charged with first-degree murder, and his bail bond was set at $500,000.

Whitfield, who was a resident of Mississippi County, eventually pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In addition, he was also given a 15-year suspended sentence relating to the crime.

The Murder Tapes airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.