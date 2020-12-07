Murder of David Mueller by wife Cynthia and her lover Charles Todd profiled on ID

Til Death Do Us Part on ID travels to Prescott, Arizona, to investigate the case of David and Cynthia Mueller (nee Smith), a couple whose marriage ended in murder.

In 2012, as David’s health began to fail, Cynthia conspired with her lover to murder her husband.

Tragically, David was diagnosed with ALS, a degenerative neuromuscular disorder, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. As David’s health began to fail, Cynthia struck up a relationship with Charles Todd.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Todd later claimed that Cynthia had asked for his help in “caring” for her ailing husband, who had become bedridden. In November 2012, Cynthia told him that her husband was dying and asked how they could “make it quicker.”

Todd suggested they suffocate David; they held a plastic bag and a pillow over his head until he stopped breathing. Todd would later tell the police that he had hoped to begin a proper relationship with Cynthia after David’s death; however, after the murder, she dumped her partner in crime.

Cynthia and David Mueller disagreed over finances

David had wished to set up a trust fund for his two children worth $300,000; however, he needed Cynthia’s signature before he could proceed, and she refused to cooperate. The fund was to be partly funded by David’s $500,000 life insurance policy.

He had also wished to use some of the money to fund his medical treatment, but Cynthia wasn’t prepared to share the cash.

Read More Murder of Byron Wright by wife Michele Donohue profiled on Til Death Do Us Part

In June 2015, the 50-year-old Cynthia was found guilty on four counts, which included murder, conspiracy, and fraud. She was sent to prison for the rest of her life and will have no possibility of parole.

Her accomplice, 64-year-old Todd, brokered a plea agreement and received a reduced sentence of 16 years behind bars. He testified against Cynthia at her trial.

More from Til Death Us Do Part

Follow the links to read about more martial murders profiled on Til Death Us Do Part.

In 2004, Michele Donohue stabbed her 53-year-old husband, Byron Wright, multiple times in the head and neck, and buried his remains in the backyard of their home in Washington state. She then managed to keep his disappearance a secret for ten years.

Donna Thorngren shot her husband, Curtis ‘Curt’ Thorngren, three times at their home in Meridian, Idaho, and then tried to stage the incident like a burglary. Her motive stemmed from a wish to collect from a $320,000 life insurance policy.

Til Death Do Us Part airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.