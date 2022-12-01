Murder of Darrent Williams by Willie Clark highlighted on Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

Willie Clark was convicted of murdering Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams. Pic credit: Colorado Department of Corrections

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is highlighting the murder of Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams by Willie Clark in Denver, Colorado.

In the early hours of January 1, 2007, Williams was at a New Year’s Eve party at a nightclub when a group of his friends got into a dispute with alleged gang members.

Williams and his crew eventually left in a stretch white Hummer limousine.

When the limo stopped near Speer Boulevard and 11th Avenue, an occupant in an adjacent vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, opened fire, striking Williams and two passengers.

The 24-year-old died in his teammates’ arms from a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Paramedics transported two victims to St. Anthony Central Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police officials later found the SUV believed to be involved in the shooting.

It was located at 38th Avenue and Himalaya Road and taken to the Denver Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Impound Facility for an investigation.

The suspect was brought to justice nearly two years after the shooting

Investigators immediately suspected Clark of the shooting after witnesses stated that he was one of the people arguing with Williams’ crew.

One witness stated that during the argument, Clark asked a friend for a gun before hopping into an SUV and driving off with a male in the passenger seat.

Police officials believe that Clark and another person, armed with a .40-caliber gun and a .45 handgun, drove next to the limo and shot about 15 rounds.

Although Clark was arrested four days after the fatal shooting, he wasn’t charged with Williams’ murder.

He was taken into custody for an unrelated drug charge.

In October 2008, deputies arrested Clark. He was booked into the county jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Willie Clark was found guilty of the fatal shooting of Darrent Williams

In March 2010, a jury deliberated for three hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

Clark reacted by smiling at his relatives before he was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the courtroom.

A judge later sentenced Clark to life in prison with an additional 1,152 years for the attempted murders.

He is serving his sentence at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City.

The victim’s mom told the media that they will “never know what happened that night. This is a start to clean up the streets here and hopefully everywhere else.”

