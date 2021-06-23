Murder of Cynthia Hrisco by husband Frank Buschauer examined on Evil Lives Here

Frank Buschauer was sentenced to 25 years for killing his wife, Cynthia Hrisco. Pic credit: Illinois Dept. of Corrections

Evil Lives Here: Shadow of Death is investigating the murder of Cynthia Hrisco by her husband Frank Buschauer, who drowned his wife in a bathtub in their sprawling home in South Barrington, Illinois.

The police believe Buschauer killed his wife in February 2000 following extensive arguments over home renovations; he would evade justice for nearly two decades.

On February 28, 2000, in the middle of the night, Frank Buschauer dialed 911 and informed them that his 47-year-old wife had been involved in an accident.

When the first responders arrived on the scene, they found Cynthia lying face down on the floor of the master bathroom in their lavish South Barrington home.

Buschauer told the cops that he had been asleep but was awoken by the crying of their 13-month-old son. He said that he then discovered Cynthia had drowned in their whirlpool bathtub. He said he pulled her out and called for help.

Cops suspected Frank Buschauer killed Cynthia Hrisco

At the time, the police were suspicious of Buschauer’s tale, particularly as his clothes appeared to be dry and items surrounding the tub looked undisturbed.

Years later, Officer Bryant Haniszewski, who attended the scene, said of Buschauer: “His story just wasn’t making sense. I think that everybody else that was there, including the investigator and the evidence technician, also felt that same way, that it required substantial follow-up.”

However, the Cook County medical examiner ruled that Cynthia had drowned but also stated they were unable to determine the manner in which she died. They marked the case as suspicious, but no charges were brought against her husband.

The case lay dormant for ten years until the police conducted a review of the evidence in 2010. They learned through the autopsy reports that Cynthia may have been involved in a struggle before she died.

The investigators also know that the couple’s marriage had been on the rocks in 2000 and that Cynthia had told friends that she was afraid of her husband and that he had actually threatened to kill her.

In 2013, Buschauer was finally arrested at his new home in Wisconsin and charged with first-degree murder. Six years later, he was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. At 71-years-old, he’s expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Buschauer and his family continue to maintain his innocence claiming that Cynthia’s death was a tragic accident.

