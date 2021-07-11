Murder of Cynthia Eason by stepson Dylan Eason and Isaiah Churchwell examined on Evil Lives Here

Dylan Eason and Isaiah Churchwell were convicted of murdering Cynthia Eason. Pic credit: Burlington Police Dept.

Evil Lives Here is investigating the murder of Dr. Cynthia Eason, who was killed by her stepson, Dylan Eason, and his criminal buddy, Isaiah Churchwell.

This senseless murder of a popular and beloved veterinarian shocked the small town of Burlington on the eastern plains of Colorado. And locals were further disturbed when they learned that one of the perpetrators was Cynthia’s stepson, Dylan Eason.

In April 2016, the police found 50-year-old Cynthia beaten to death in her own home. A tip-off led the investigators to suspect Eason and Churchwell, and the pair were soon put under arrest.

Eason had been in trouble with the law on numerous occasions despite only being 19 years old. Members of the community knew him as a troublemaker but were surprised that he could actually resort to murder.

The police concluded that Eason and Churchwell had broken into Cynthia’s home to steal from her, but when she interrupted them, they beat her to death. Her cause of death was listed as “blood force injuries.” It’s thought that the murderous pair carried out this vicious attack in order to feed their drug habits.

Dylan Eason’s dad said his son deserved the death penalty

Cynthia’s husband and Eason’s father, Jon Eason, was understandably devastated by the loss of his wife at the hands of his son. Before Eason’s trial, he publicly stated that both the killers should receive the death penalty.

Jon Eason told the press: “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t have a son anymore. I think the two should face the death penalty.” He also claimed that he’d lost his son “years ago.”

Instead of facing death, Dylan Eason was sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Churchwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 52 years behind bars.

