Murder of Cristian Dominguez-Aguilar by John Nieto investigated on See No Evil

John Nieto was convicted of murdering Cristian Dominguez-Aguilar. Pic credit: Fontana police Dept.

See No Evil is examing the disturbing murder of Cristian Dominguez-Aguilar, who was killed in Fontana, California, when John Nieto deliberately hit him with his truck. Nieto was in a jealous rage after concluding the victim was having an affair with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Mancilla.

On November 22, 2017, Dominguez-Aguilar was crossing the street in front of a 7-Eleven when the killer drove his 2003 Chevy Silverado directly towards the young man. Nieto missed Dominguez-Aguilar on the first attempt, but he accelerated the truck as the 18-year-old ran.

Dominguez-Aguilar was struck and killed by the Chevy as he attempted to run behind the 7-Eleven. At this point, Nieto lost control of his vehicle and crashed it. He struck the building with such force that the engine compartment was crushed, leaving the vehicle beyond repair.

Nieto escaped the scene on foot and was picked up a short time later by his girlfriend, Elizabeth Mancilla, who drove them both home to their young child.

Nieto wrongly thought Mancilla was having affair with Dominguez-Aguilar

Mancilla and Dominguez-Aguilar were colleagues who often shared a ride to and from work. Unfortunately, Mancilla’s partner, Nieto, concluded wrongly that the pair were having an affair. Nieto flew into a violent rage and decided to kill his victim by running him over.

Luckily for the investigators, the murder was caught on two different surveillance cameras, which led to the arrest of both Nieto and Mancilla at their home on Thanksgiving morning. Their young child was put into care.

Mancilla was arrested because the police concluded that she had witnessed the attack, but instead of phoning the cops, she picked up Nieto and drove him home.

John Nieto was charged and convicted of murder. He will be eligible for parole from 2037, when he will be 40 years old. Mancilla was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

