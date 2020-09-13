Murder of Clyde Daniels: Girlfriend Barbara Cameron teamed up with son to kill him

Snapped on Oxygen is investigating the murder of Clyde Daniels from Lumberton, Mississippi, who was gunned down on his porch in a murder-for-hire plot organized by his girlfriend, Barbara Cameron.

On January 20, 2009, Barbara Cameron telephoned the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office and told them she’d just discovered the body of 61-year-old Clyde on the front porch of their house.

The 46-year-old Cameron told the deputies that she’d been in the shower when she heard loud noises, and she discovered the body when she went to investigate. An autopsy found that Clyde had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the neck.

Agents assisted the sheriff’s deputies from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, who spent a month investigating the crime scene and trying to piece together the events that led to Clyde’s death.

Barbara Cameron failed a polygraph test

Investigators were immediately suspicious of Cameron’s story. A polygraph test subsequently indicated that she had lied about knowing who had done the shooting and about tampering with evidence.

The police finally concluded that Cameron had teamed up with her son, 26-year-old Max Weldon, to kill her live-in boyfriend. She paid her son $1000 to commit the murder. Weldon had an added incentive to kill as Clyde had fired him just a few months before the murder.

Investigators believe that the motive behind the murder was primarily money. Cameron and Clyde were both caretakers of the land they were living on, and the landowners had employed Weldon.

After an altercation between Clyde and Weldon, the older man had had his employment terminated. Clyde refused to give Weldon his job back, leading Cameron and her son to decide to get rid of him. Family friends have also stated that Cameron had wished to marry, but Clyde had refused to do so.

