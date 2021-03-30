Murder of Chris Grover by his partner Nicole Addimando investigated on 48 Hours on ID

Nicole Addimando was convicted of murdering her abusive partner, Chris Grover. Pic credit: Dutchess County Jail

48 Hours on ID is investigating the murder of Chris Grover, who was shot dead by the mother of their two children, Nicole “Nikki” Addimando, at their home in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2017.

The case has proved controversial as opinion is divided between those who see Addimando as a cold-hearted murderer and those who see her as the victim of a serial abuser who was escaping her tormentor.

In the middle of the night on September 28, 2017, police officers encountered Addimando and her two young children in a car blocking a junction. When officers approached the young mother, she astonished them when she confessed to murdering her partner.

Addimando admitted to shooting Grover but claimed she done so in self-defense. She said he’d threatened her with a gun when she tried to leave and that she had been the victim of physical and emotional abuse since they’d met years ago.

When the police visited her apartment, they found Grover lying dead on a couch with a single gunshot in his head. They also found the shower running and a broken laptop in the bathtub.

Addimando said the pair had had a physical altercation on the night of the murder and that they had both tried to grab the gun; she allegedly just beat him to it.

Chris Grover had sexually abused Nicole Addimando

During the investigation, it emerged that Grover had inflicted abuse on his partner for years; he continuously forced Addimando to have violent sex with him and attacked her when she refused. He also filmed the abuse and uploaded it to a pornographic website without her consent.

At the start of 2020, Addimando was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. The 32-year-old will be eligible for parole in 2036.

In 2019, the state of New York had passed the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which allows for lenient sentencing in cases where the perpetrator experienced abuse. Addimando’s lawyers appealed her sentence citing this act; however, a judge dismissed the appeal stating that she had ample opportunity to escape Grover.

