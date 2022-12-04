Murder of Chloe Randolph by Mohamud Abdikadir featured on American Monster 

Mohamud Abdikadir was convicted of murdering his estranged wife, Chloe Randolph. Pic credit: Henderson County Detention Center

American Monster is featuring the case of Chloe Randolph, who was murdered by her estranged husband, Mohamud Abdikadir.

On the night of March 23, 2019, police officers were dispatched to a gas station in West Memphis, Arkansas, after receiving a 911 call about a man walking in traffic.

That man was identified as Abdikadir. He was with his nine-month-old son, whom he shared with his 20-year-old soon-to-be ex-wife.

While talking to the police, Abdikadir stated that his wife was dead inside his apartment in Henderson, Kentucky.

He claimed that he didn’t hurt her. He only moved her body to a closet where the air conditioning unit was located.

When Henderson police went to his apartment in the 2400 block of Green River Road, they found Randolph dead.

An autopsy showed trauma to the front and back of her head, and her throat had been cut.

Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Mohamud Abdikadir confessed to murdering Chloe Randolph

On the morning of March 23, 2019, Abdikadir said he and Randolph got into an argument at his apartment before he struck her on the head with a hammer.

He told detectives he was unsure how many times he hit her, but the medical examiner stated that it was at least 10 times.

The blow to the head caused her to pass out. She fell on the living room rug, which is where Abdikadir said he slit her throat before moving her body to the closet.

Abdikadir took a shower and left the apartment to move Randolph’s car a few blocks away from the apartment complex.

He then fled to West Memphis with their son.

Mohamud Abdikadir was charged with murder

Police arrested Abdikadir, who is from Somalia. He had entered the United States legally two years prior.

He was charged with murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Abdikadir was booked into the Crittenden County Jail, where he was held before being extradited to the Henderson County Jail.

Once there, he was given a $100,000 bond, but a judge changed it to no bond out of fear he would flee the state.

He went to trial. Due to multiple delays, it went on for two years and six months.

Abdikadir eventually pleaded guilty to the charges, and on September 23, 2021, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

He also gave up his right to appeal his conviction.

American Monster airs Sundays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.