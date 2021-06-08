Murder of Casey Morgan by Michael Roye investigated on Murder in the Heartland

Michael Roye was convicted of murdering Casey Morgan and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Pic credit: Illinois Dept. of Corrections

Murder in the Heartland is examining the killing of a young mother, Casey Morgan, by her colleague, Michael Roye, in Steeleville, Illinois in 2007.

On the morning of October 5, 2007, the police responded to a 911 call and discovered the body of Casey Morgan in her home. She had been stabbed, and her throat had been slit.

Later that night, the police apprehended Morgan’s coworker, Michael Roye, and charged him with three counts of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Morgan had been living with her young son’s father at the time of her murder; however, there are reports that she may have been having an affair with Roye. The pair both worked together at a metal factory in Sparta, Illinois.

Michael Roye claimed he tried to save Casey Morgan

Roye told the police that he had gone to Casey’s home that morning, where he discovered she’d been stabbed. He said he found her in the bedroom and that he had felt for a pulse and had tried to close the wound.

He then claims to have rushed to his truck to retrieve his cellphone to dial 911. However, the police would later learn from phone records that he had made two other phone calls before deciding to contact the emergency services.

When the police spoke to Roye at Morgan’s home, they noticed his clothes had blood on them. When the investigators consulted a blood splatter expert, they concluded that it was: “indicative of an impact splatter, which one can only get while in close proximity to the victim during the stabbing.”

Roye insisted he was innocent of the murder and pleaded not guilty. However, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to the maximum, 60 years in prison.

