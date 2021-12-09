Murder of Carl Dixon by Mary Dixon and Danny Cannon investigated on The Fog of Murder

Mary Dixon and Danny Cannon both received lengthy prison sentences for the murder of Carl Dixon. Pic credit: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections

The Fog of Murder is investigating the murder of Carl Dixon, who was shot dead at his home in Bigelow, Arkansas, by hitman Danny Cannon, at the behest of Carl’s wife, Mary Dixon.

On April 7, 2013, 57-year-old Carl Dixon was shot and killed in his home as he lay sleeping. His wife, Mary, telephoned the cops and told them her husband had been a victim of a home invasion.

Mary told the cops that she had seen an intruder shoot her husband and then leave by the kitchen door. She was unable to provide them with any information about the killer claiming she hadn’t noted the race, gender, height, weight, or the age of the shooter.

The police were skeptical of Mary’s story, and their suspicions were soon proved correct when they learned that she had hired her nephew, Danny Cannon, and his friend, Thamous Miller, to do the killing.

The cops had a key witness in Carl Dixon murder case

A vital witness in the case was Miller’s girlfriend, Nichole Coburn, whose testimony would ultimately solve the murder. She told the cops that Cannon had spoken about how Mary Dixon had wanted her husband dead. She also said that Cannon had been flashing a large amount of cash the day after the killing, which he told her was worth $5,000.

Coburn had even more damming evidence; she claimed Cannon had even admitted to killing Carl two days after the shooting.

When the police questioned Miller, he admitted that he and Cannon had met Mary in the parking lot of Carl’s equipment business where Mary had handed over $5,000 to Cannon. Miller also confessed to driving the getaway car in exchange for $1,000.

Mary Dixon was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Cannon was also convicted of first-degree murder and received a 25-year prison sentence. Miller was convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder and got 20 years behind bars.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more crimes and murders profiled on ID.

Christopher Hearn was in an on-again/off-again relationship with Ranae Chupick, but one night at her apartment, he stabbed the single mother to death in a drunken rage. He later begged Chupick’s family for forgiveness.

Philip Snider murdered Roberta Snider, his wife of 53 years, in their Ohio home and then tried to claim to the cops that she had died of natural causes while on a trip to Graceland. He told Roberta’s family and friends that paramedics had taken her body away to an undisclosed location.

The Fog of Murder airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.