Murder of Bonnie Haim by Michael Haim lay unsolved for 20 years: Evil Lives Here investigates

Evil Lives Here is following the case of Bonnie Haim, a mother who vanished from her Jacksonville, Florida, home in 1993.

Bonnie’s disappearance was considered a complete mystery for two decades until her remains were discovered in the backyard of her home, and her husband, Michael Haim, was arrested for her murder.

On either January 6 or 7, 1993, Bonnie Haim, mother of a three-year-old boy, was brutally shot dead by Michael after an argument over the state of their marriage.

The police believe that Michael Haim had shot and buried her and then drove her car to a parking lot near Jacksonville International Airport. The cops also found her purse at the back of a bar near the airport. A ruse by Haim to make it look like his wife had fled the area.

Bonnie Haim was reported missing the next day after she failed to turn up for work. Michael Haim admitted to the police that he had argued with his wife the night before, but he claimed she’d left at about 11 pm, and he hadn’t seen her since.

Bonnie Haim’s remains discovered 20 years later by her son

The case grew cold and lay dormant for 20 years, until 2014 when the couple’s son, Aaron Fraser, was digging in the backyard of his childhood home and discovered his mother’s skull.

The police promptly reopened the case, and Michael Haim was arrested. A social worker came forward to say that in 1993, the 3-year-old Fraser had told them that his dad had hurt his mom.

Another family adopted Aaron Frazer after his mother’s disappearance, and he changed his name to Fraser.

The police now believe that the Haim marriage was in serious trouble in 1993 and that Bonnie was getting ready to leave Michael and take Aaron with her. However, Michael murdered her before she had the chance to leave.

An inmate at the county jail, Terence Richardson, testified that Haim had made a full confession to him on the first day they met in jail. In the course of making small talk, Richardson said that Haim told him he had killed his wife and explained why and how he had done it.

A footprint that matched Michael was found on a mat in the footwell of Bonnie’s car. The print contained soil from the area of the backyard where Bonnie had been buried.

Despite maintaining his innocence, Michael Haim was found guilty of second-degree murder in April 2019, 26 years after the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.