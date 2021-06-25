Murder of Bob DePaul and August Dempsey by Kenneth Hoyle investigated on Fear Thy Neighbor

Kenneth Hoyle was convicted of killing Bob DePaul and August Dempsey and was sentenced to life in prison. Pic credit: PA Dept. of Corrections

Fear Thy Neighbor is in the Frankford area of Philadelphia, PA, to examine the murders of Bob DePaul and his partner August Dempsey by their neighbor Kenneth Hoyle in 2017.

Hoyle had been in a long-term feud with his close neighbors for some time, but the police say that, on this occasion, he flew into a rage and lost control of his common senses.

In the early hours of July 16, 2017, at approximately 2 am, Hoyle shot and killed his two neighbors. When the cops arrived, they found 45-year-old DePaul and 42-year-old Dempsey lying facedown in a breezeway; they had both been shot in the head.

Kenneth Hoyle admitted to killing Bob DePaul and August Dempsey

Hoyle approached an officer and said, “I’m the homeowner…Y’all took too long to come here [and] I shot them.” It later transpired that Hoyle and his wife, Maria, had telephoned the police multiple times that evening to complain about drunken and offensive behavior by DePaul and Dempsey.

In Hoyle’s final call to the 911 despatchers, he had confessed to shooting his two neighbors and again suggested that it was the police’s fault for not coming to the scene sooner.

He told the cops that he shot them because he felt threatened. Surveillance footage did show DePaul and Dempsey cross onto Hoyle’s property, but the pair were unarmed, and investigators concluded that they hadn’t posed an immediate threat to Hoyle.

Kenneth Hoyle was initially arrested at the time of the shooting but was released. He was then arrested again 12 days later and charged with a double homicide.

Other neighbors on the street spoke of how there had been friction between the neighbors for years. One witness told how DePaul and Dempsey were constantly harassed by the Hoyle couple every time they were in their yard.

A jury subsequently convicted Hoyle of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possessing an instrument of crime. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

